Robert Mathis hopes to be ready by Colts camp

Robert Mathis is still not yet to the running portion of his rehab from an Achilles tear.

Even though he's not to that important stage of the process, the Indianapolis Colts pass-rusher told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday night that he plans to be ready for training camp.

"It's not going as fast as I would like to, but we are getting well and we should be clicking in camp," Mathis told Sirius, via the team's official website. "That's my plan."

During the NFL Annual Meeting last week, Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated that the worst-case scenario for Mathis return could be November. After sitting out all of last year, the 34-year-old plans to push it.

"(Last year) was very tough because I like to be in the fire with my guys," Mathis said. "But wherever I could fit in, whether it was coaching, teaching, being the big brother, cheerleader, the water boy, whatever the case may be, I was willing to do it.

"But I'm not willing to do it this year. I want to get in and get my hands dirty again."

On a team in need of pass rush help, the Colts could use whatever Mathis has left in the tank.

