Robert Kraft: This SB win 'unequivocally the sweetest'

"Two years ago, we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona," Kraft told Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw after receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all. But a lot has transpired during the last two years. I don't think that needs any explanation. But I want to say to our fans, our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I'm proud to say, for the fifth time, we are all Patriots."