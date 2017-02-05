Around the NFL

Robert Kraft: This SB win 'unequivocally the sweetest'

Published: Feb 05, 2017 at 03:05 PM

Have the New England Patriots forgotten about Deflategate? Based on Patriots owner Robert Kraft's comments immediately after his team's spectacular, 34-28 overtime win Sunday over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51, it appears this win has taken on stronger meaning for the obvious reasons.

"Two years ago, we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona," Kraft told Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw after receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all. But a lot has transpired during the last two years. I don't think that needs any explanation. But I want to say to our fans, our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I'm proud to say, for the fifth time, we are all Patriots."

The Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second half en route to wrapping up the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history after becoming the first team to win in overtime of a Super Bowl. After falling behind 28-3, it appeared the Patriots' hopes of a fifth Super Bowl title wouldn't be a reality until Tom Brady's finely orchestrated comeback made him the first quarterback in NFL history to win five titles.

Brady was suspended four games by the NFL after a league-commissioned investigation found it was "more probable than not" that he was "generally aware" of team staff deflating footballs prior to the 2014 season AFC Championship Game. Sunday's win appeared deeply satisfying for a team owner who has had to deal with countless questions about the Deflategate saga over the last two years.

"Tonight, for the fifth time, the Patriots are world champions," Kraft said.

Don't miss: Live coverage of the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory parade starts at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday on NFL Network.

