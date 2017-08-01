Around the NFL

Robert Kraft: Patriots have 'no more room' for banners

Published: Aug 01, 2017 at 02:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Even winning comes with its problems, apparently.

The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl title in February, which puts owner Robert Kraft in a decorating bind: There is no more room at Gillette Stadium to hang banners!

TIME TO FREAK OUT, PEOPLE!

WHERE WILL THE NEW BANNER GO?!?

ALL THE COLUMNS ARE FILLED!!

THIS IS A DECORATOR'S NIGHTMARE!

Luckily, this national nightmare ends happily. Kraft told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday the team rearranged the stadium, which will be a "surprise" for Pats fans.

"We had a problem," Kraft said, via the Boston Herald. "We had no more room to put banners so we had to change the construction around, so we have a surprise for our fans."

A new banner AND a surprise to go with it? Gee golly, guys, what a gosh darn good day that's going to be.

The Patriots first preseason game is Thursday, Aug. 10, vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team will unveil its Super Bowl banner to kick off the 2017 season on Thursday, Sept. 7, vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

This banner mayhem is the latest reminder that even the 'problems' on the Throne of Ease are swept simply aside -- like the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

