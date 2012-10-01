Robert Griffin III wins Pepsi Max Rookie of the Week

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 05:26 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins is the Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, the NFL announced Friday.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots

Bolden rushed for 137 yards and scored one touchdown on 16 carries in the Patriots' defeat of the Buffalo Bills 52-28.

Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati Bengals

Burfict led the team with eight tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, and one pass break up in the Bengals' 27-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins

RG3 was 26 for 35 throwing 323 yards as well as gaining 43 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He helped engineer a drive in the final minute to set the Redskins up for the game winning field goal, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-22.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

Tannehill broke the franchise single-game passing record for a rookie throwing for 431 yards which also ranked second in NFL history for single game passing yardage by a rookie. He threw one touchdown in the Dolphins' overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals 24-21.

Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams

Zuerlein was four for four on field goals including a 58-yarder and a franchise long 60-yarder in the Rams win over the Seattle Seahawks 19-13. He became the first kicker in NFL history to make a 60-yard and 50-plus yard field goal in the same game.

