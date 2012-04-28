Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins meet, ready to work

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 07:24 AM

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins' coaching staff gave new quarterback Robert Griffin III a playbook, and he'll begin "mastering" it as soon as possible, he said Saturday at his introductory news conference.

After being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday, Griffin said he met with Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan twice for a total of about six hours and received the playbook Friday. They discussed the verbiage of the Redskins' offensive system and how defenses plan to attack him.

"I have the playbook, and I'm going to dive into it on the flight," Griffin told NFL Network. "... They're going to use me in many ways, and they're going to give me a lot of input in the offense."

Griffin, who will wear jersey No. 10 in D.C., as he did at Baylor, said he will lead by example in the Redskins' locker room.

"You just go in and show them," he said. "You can't come in as a top pick and say, 'Hey, this is my team, we're going to do things my way.' "

RG3 also doesn't have any illusions about why the Redskins, who haven't made the playoffs since 2006, gave him the keys to the franchise.

"They drafted me to be the solution, and I intend to be a part of that," he said.

Griffin comes to Washington with sky-high expectations after the Redskins traded two future first-round picks (2013, 2014) and this year's second-round pick to the St. Louis Rams to move up and take the quaterback. But Griffin said he's ready for the pressure-cooker of leading a team that has been searching for its franchise QB since its last Super Bowl win in 1991.

"This is a business, I am a professional, and I intend to make the most of it," Griffin said.

Quarterback John Beck couldn't make the most of his starting opportunity last season and, on Saturday, was released by the Redskins, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported.

