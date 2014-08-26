Robert Griffin III struggles, Tom Brady surges in NFL preseason

Sure, offensive linchpins Dwayne Bowe and Jamaal Charles didn't play, and perhaps the pressure of trying to score contributed to the poor decisions that Smith made on the interceptions. But an overarching problem of the preseason that might not have an easy fix is the offensive line, a concern entering training camp that has only gotten worse. Smith has been sacked six times the past three weeks, the most of any of the projected starting quarterbacks in the league. The Chiefs' offensive line is a mess: Right tackle Donald Stephenson has been suspended the first four games of the season; the team has yet to absorb the offseason departures of three regular contributors; and left tackle Eric Fisher -- the No. 1 overall selection in 2013 -- has not lived up to expectations.