Robert Griffin III's option a 'no-brainer,' Redskins say

If the Washington Redskins were truly conflicted about exercising Robert Griffin III's fifth-year option early last month, they aren't going to admit it publicly.
Team president Bruce Allen told reporters Monday that it was a "no-brainer" to pick up Griffin's option, which is worth $16.155 million for the 2016 season.
"We think Robert is a starting quarterback: We've seen him win; we've seen him win big games," Allen said, via The Washington Post. "We know his talent. It really was a no-brainer. I think if you asked us six months before, it would have been the same decision."
Allen can hardly be blamed for publicly backing his quarterback. Conceding the decision was an arduous one would further undermine Griffin's already shaky confidence on the heels of multiple high-profile benchings in the past two seasons.
That doesn't change the fact that Allen's statement strains credulity.
General manager Scot McCloughan acknowledged in March that the Redskins' brass had "some early discussion on" Griffin's option, but were "still talking it through."
Those comments don't reflect the actions of an organization handling an open-and-shut case.
Franchise quarterbacks are hard enough to find that Griffin will continue to get chances based purely on his outstanding 2012 rookie season.
That's understandable. But it's hardly a no-brainer.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.