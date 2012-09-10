Robert Griffin III's dynamic debut, Packers' silver lining and more

The Eagles and Lions both utilize the wide-nine technique for their defensive ends. This alignment has drawn plenty of criticism from media members who question whether or not it puts too much stress on the linebacker position. Maybe those questions will disappear if these two units play as well as they did on Sunday. As of publishing time on Monday morning, the Eagles have the top-ranked defense in football, with the Lions sitting right behind them at No. 2. Granted, they each played less than stellar opponents, but the early returns are still impressive.