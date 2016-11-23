Around the NFL

Robert Griffin III returns to practice for Browns

Nov 23, 2016

Is Robert Griffin III making a comeback in 2016?

Griffin practiced Wednesday with the Browns for the first time since the opening week of the season. Griffin was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue back on Sept. 12 -- a day after a season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Coach Hue Jackson said after practice that Griffin hasn't passed the appropriate tests to take part in contact drills. In addition, Jackson said the quarterback will not be available to play Sunday against the Giants.

"He practiced and moved around, and we'll see how he feels," Jackson said. "I think that's what's important. Obviously, he's not cleared medically for contact, so this is the first stages of this. So we still have some hurdles to jump and we'll get to them."

Per league rules, Griffin has three weeks to either be activated or shipped to injured reserve permanently. His lone appearance in 2016 yielded 12 completions on 26 attempts (46.15 percent) for 190 yards and an interception. Behind a haphazard offensive line, he was sacked three times for a total loss of 22 yards.

While this won't do much to move the encouragement needle in Cleveland, giving Griffin a chance to start one or two more games this season could actually be a tremendous help. The former No. 2 overall pick is technically under contract for next season, with their first major decision being a $750,000 roster bonus early next year.

With an increasingly underwhelming quarterback class expected to populate the 2017 draft, he at least provides a small sliver of hope that there will be a starting-caliber quarterback somewhere in Cleveland next year.

Of course, Griffin's pre-injury performance was disappointing to say the least. It did not match Hue Jackson's glowing review this preseason, nor did it measure up to a decent preseason where Griffin seemed to be developing a rapport with receiver Terrelle Pryor. Perhaps he will get the chance to change our minds. As for now, Josh McCown is the starter.

