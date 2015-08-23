Robert Griffin III returns, expected to start vs. Ravens

Robert Griffin III returned to team drills in Sunday's practice, just two days after suffering an apparent concussion in the Washington Redskins' second preseason game.
Coach Jay Gruden explained that Griffin was cleared for "non-contact" activity because he has had no effects of a concussion. Griffin will see a neurologist later this week before he's cleared for contact.
If Griffin does get the green light, added Gruden, he will start Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.
"I would have gone more the other day, to be honest with you," Gruden said Sunday. "I think we need the work. We absolutely need to work, whether he takes one shot or 10 shots. We've got to get our offense going."
"We were a 4-12 football team last year, and for me to rest our starters after one series in the preseason game is, to me, not right," Gruden continued. "We need the practice, so we're going to try to get as much as we can -- being that he's cleared if he is cleared -- against Baltimore, no question about it. ... It's a physical brand of football over there and hopefully we'll be up to the challenge."
Despite increased speculation that the Redskins have begun to view Griffin as something of a lost cause, nothing in Gruden's comments suggests the team is flirting with the idea of promoting Kirk Cousins or Colt McCoy to QB1.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast caps the weeklong Fantasy Extravaganza by talking undervalued and overvalued QBs and everyone's draft philosophies.