Robert Griffin III: Redskins will not rush my ankle

Robert Griffin III released a statement Friday, quoting Winston Churchill to relay the message that he's not going to play again until his dislocated ankle is ready.
"A quote that I stumbled upon during this process of being injured and being out was by Winston Churchill," Griffin stated, via The Washington Times. "And it says, 'Courage is what it takes to stand up and do something. Courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.' "
Griffin emphasized that the Washington Redskins are not going to "rush" his ankle even though Monday night's game at Dallas looms as an important one for the possibility of salvaging the 2014 season.
Coach Jay Grudenreiterated Friday that the team is preparing as if Colt McCoy will be under center against the Cowboys. An official announcement on Griffin's role will be delayed until Monday.
As far as we can tell, McCoy did not call a press conference or unfurl relevant quotes from world leaders to address his own status as the expected Week 8 starter.
