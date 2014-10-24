Around the NFL

Robert Griffin III: Redskins will not rush my ankle

Published: Oct 24, 2014 at 07:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Robert Griffin III released a statement Friday, quoting Winston Churchill to relay the message that he's not going to play again until his dislocated ankle is ready.

"A quote that I stumbled upon during this process of being injured and being out was by Winston Churchill," Griffin stated, via The Washington Times. "And it says, 'Courage is what it takes to stand up and do something. Courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.' "

Griffin emphasized that the Washington Redskins are not going to "rush" his ankle even though Monday night's game at Dallas looms as an important one for the possibility of salvaging the 2014 season.

Coach Jay Grudenreiterated Friday that the team is preparing as if Colt McCoy will be under center against the Cowboys. An official announcement on Griffin's role will be delayed until Monday.

As far as we can tell, McCoy did not call a press conference or unfurl relevant quotes from world leaders to address his own status as the expected Week 8 starter.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans releasing RB Marlon Mack, clearing way for rookie Dameon Pierce as starter

The Texans cut veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Raiders waiving 2021 first-round OL Alex Leatherwood

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from Alex Leatherwood after just one season. Las Vegas is waiving the 2021 first-round pick.

news

Commanders keep rookie RB Brian Robinson on initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open with the running back. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that the decision to keep the rookie on the initial roster was to "give us a little bit of time" to determine their next course of action, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

news

Dolphins place CB Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list to start season

The Dolphins placed cornerback Byron Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The move from the preseason PUP list to reserve/PUP means Jones will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

news

Saints trading safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles in surprising move

The Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Vikings waiving QB Kellen Mond after one season in Minnesota

The Vikings are waiving the 2021 third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Bills release tight end O.J. Howard after five months with team

O.J. Howard won't be part of the Buffalo Bills' explosive offense in 2022. The former Buccaneers first-round pick signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in Buffalo this offseason.

news

Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline

Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the roster from the onset of camp.

news

NFL's 53-man cutdown deadline looms for players on the bubble

The saddest day in the NFL calendar has arrived. Tuesday marks the deadline for all NFL teams to reduce rosters from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. ET. Some 800 men will be fired today as teams trim their rosters.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE