Robert Griffin III, Rebecca Liddicoat thank fans for wedding gifts

Robert Griffin III and his fiancée, Rebecca Liddicoat, were inundated with presents after Washington Redskins fans found the couple's online wedding registry at Bed Bath & Beyond and began purchasing gifts from the list.
The Redskins quarterback, who said he was surprised by the kind gestures, tweeted his thanks May 19. However, RG3 and Liddicoat went one step further. The couple sent personalized hand-written thank-you notes to fans, including Keith Elgin, who purchased the couple a $15 welcome mat.
"I just thought it would be something nice to do, just basically something nice to do," Elgin told The Washington Post. "I'm not gonna buy him a $200 bread maker, but something like a welcome mat doesn't set me back too much, and it's just an appreciation for what he stands for. ... There was really just nothing in it for us; we were just trying to do something nice."
Even though Griffin is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Elgin told NFL.com over Twitter that Rebecca is the "rock star" for handwriting the note. Griffin and Liddicoat will be married July 6.