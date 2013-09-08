Robert Griffin III ready to roll in Washington Redskins' opener

Dr. James Andrews and the Washington Redskins have done everything they possibly can to get Robert Griffin III ready for Monday night's season opener, and the quarterback is ready to roll, medical sources reiterated Sunday.
Brandt: Most unpredictable division
No division looks more wide open in 2013 than the NFC East. Gil Brandt studies all four teams and provides a pecking order. More ...
RGIII, who will see his first action since tearing his ACL in January's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks, is believed to be more than ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
As far as Griffin's much-discussed rift with Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, a source close to RGIII says the real culprit was the play-calling after the quarterback's injury. The Redskins called two read-option runs and two runs afterward, which tweaked Griffin because he knew he couldn't run those plays.
Griffin finished his rookie season with 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns passing to go along with 815 yards and seven TDs on the ground.