Robert Griffin III open to NFL return: 'I am ready to go right now'

Robert Griffin III has not taken an NFL snap in 19 months, but the former first-round quarterback is keeping his options open for a return to the league.

Griffin, now a football commentator for ESPN at 32 years old, told Christopher Williams of KWTX in Waco, Texas this weekend that he's staying in football shape just in case he gets a call to come back.

"I am ready to go right now," RGIII said. "I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work.

"So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play."

The second overall pick of the 2012 draft, Griffin bounced from Washington to Cleveland and finally to Baltimore over the course of a turbulent nine-year career in the pros. He spent the last three seasons backing up Lamar Jackson with the Ravens, but was ultimately supplanted in that capacity by Tyler Huntley. Last Griffin was seen on the field, he was starting in place of a COVID-stricken Jackson on a Wednesday afternoon in December 2020, completing seven passes for 33 yards and a pick, while rushing for 68 yards on seven attempts in a 19-14 Ravens loss to the Steelers. He left the game with a hamstring injury, was shortly thereafter placed on injured reserve and hasn't played a down since.

If a spot opens up for Griffin on an NFL roster in 2022 (or 2027), the QB is willing to get back under center. But as RGIII explained, he's just as comfortable now calling the game from the sidelines.