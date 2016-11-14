Robert Griffin III 'on pace' to return to Browns in 2016

Sashi Brown, the Browns' executive vice president of football operations, told reporters Monday that the injured quarterback still has a chance to play this season.
While noting that Griffin's "durability issues have followed him," Brown stressed that the signal-caller is "on pace" to see late-season action after suffering a broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 1, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. That will require Griffin to pass further testing on the shoulder, but the passer sounded optimistic Monday.
"Hope always dies last, so even when it looks grim, you got to go out and continue do your part and let the rest take care of itself," Griffin said. "Hope was always there. It will always be there."
The Browns, of course, have used this winless season to groom rookie Cody Kessler, who Brown simultaneously called a potential quarterback of the future in Cleveland.
With a flood of draft picks at their command, it's also possible that the Browns' elusive franchise signal-caller is currently playing for a college team. It's far less likely that the long-term answer is Griffin.