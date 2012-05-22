Robert Griffin III needs dose of reality mixed with adulation

Cofield laughed at the idea of Griffin's britches ever getting big, saying everything he's read about his upbringing suggests "he's not built to have a big ego." Griffin readily said Moss and the heyday of the University of Miami "influenced" him to play football -- and he was smart enough to say first, no, Moss is not old. He smoothly joked that the Redskins putting his face on the side of a bus promised more pain than protection, and he easily dismissed a question about wearing a glove on his non-throwing hand with a clever line about idolizing Michael Jackson as a kid. Who cares if the glove's probably meant to help his grip as he goes from the shotgun to exclusively taking snaps under center?