Robert Griffin III lacking fantasy value with Browns

As for Griffin's fantasy value -- beyond being just tied to his spot on the depth chart -- he still possesses the ability to be a threat running the football. That will always make him something of a commodity. But if you're looking to take a flier on him in any of your fantasy drafts, you'd be doing it wrong if you use anything more than your very final pick. Griffin was once on the football mountaintop, but his return climb to the summit could be Sisyphean. Right now, the risk far outweighs the reward.