Robert Griffin III, Jay Gruden spawn grave concerns for Redskins

With that in mind, you have to return to the practical realities of the interdependent relationship between the play-caller and the quarterback. Gruden -- who calls all the offensive plays for the Redskins -- is the de facto offensive coordinator, so he and his QB are going to be joined at the hip all season long. Ideally, the quarterback sees the field through his coach's eyes, and the coach fully understands what the quarterback does and doesn't do well, inherently putting him in ideal situations to express himself on the field. At its best (see Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers), this coach-QB relationship becomes a kind of transcendent football partnership.