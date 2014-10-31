Robert Griffin III: 'I'm ready to go' for Redskins game

Robert Griffin III is expected to return as the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.
In a sit down with the team's official website, RGIII indicated that he thought he'd be back earlier after dislocating his ankle in Week 2.
"I thought I'd get back a little sooner ... this isn't little league football, you got to play with some pain," he said. "I'm to the point where I've rehabbed it enough and I feel good going out there and I feel that I can be myself."
Coach Jay Gruden told reporters Friday that the team has every intention of giving him the start Sunday and officially listed the franchise quarterback as probable.
Griffin said he feels good and believes that he's healthy so he should hit the field.
"That is what it comes down to, if you are healthy enough to play you have to go out there and play," he said.
Questions remain about what type of quarterback he will be and whether he will have any reservations about getting out of the pocket and making plays. RGIII, however, didn't sound concerned.
"I'm ready to go, ready to play, get back out there with the guys and have fun. That's what it is," Griffin said. "God didn't put us on this earth to be normal. So I'm not going to go out there and try to be a normal quarterback. I'm going to go out there and be the quarterback he's called me to be."
Gruden played coy with reporters when asked what the Redskins' exact plans are for RGIII: "Everybody will just have to wait until Sunday to see the exciting game plan for the Washington Redskins."
