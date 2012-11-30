Robert Griffin III has 'an upper hand' on New York Giants defense

Since the Giants last saw RG3, he's been voted a team captain and has become the NFL's leader in jersey sales. He's also kept the Redskins, at 5-6, viable in the NFC East, emerging as 7-4 New York's biggest threat. And then there are his numbers in his past two games: 33 of 42 for 504 yards, eight touchdowns, one interception, 113 rushing yards on 19 carries, one perfect 158.3 quarterback rating against the Philadelphia Eagles and another dominant performance to ruin the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving.