Robert Griffin III faces more pressure than Andrew Luck in 2012

There's a big difference between playing in Washington D.C. and Indianapolis. The media attention and fan intensity is far greater in the nation's capital. Last year, while heading to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, I was on the same flight as Luck. When we landed, he grabbed his bag from the overhead compartment and pulled out a baseball cap. As he walked toward the baggage claim area, he pulled his hat down very low, seemingly trying to hide his identity from an awaiting throng of fans or local media. After a few minutes waiting for his bag, he realized there wasn't a single person who recognized him. I took this opportunity to go up to Luck and crack a joke about all the attention he was getting after arriving in town to replace one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.