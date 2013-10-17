Robert Griffin III dons wig for Breast Cancer Awareness charity

Published: Oct 17, 2013 at 04:53 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • In a press release, the Sports Reaction Center, a sports physical therapy center that attracts amateur and professional athletes, announced that it has developed a program designed to reduce the risk of knee injuries known as the ACL Risk Assessment and Prevention Program.
  • The Orange County Register profiled Travis Heer, a Huntington Beach running back who became the first California high school football player to wear the Guardian Cap over his helmet in a game, according to the manufacturer.
  • Reuters Health reported on a study that said strength and balance exercises do more to ward off athletic injuries than stretching.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

