Robert Griffin III dons wig for Breast Cancer Awareness charity

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III and cornerback Josh Wilson wore wigs to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CSN Washington reported.
- NFL free agent Brodie James donated more than $71,000 to help start a mobile mammogram service in northeast Louisiana, according to the Monroe (La.) News-Star.
- Daniel Garza, the San Francisco 49ers' team physician and medical director, died at his home Tuesday night, the Associated Press reported.
- In the third part of the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel's series on concussions, a nationally recognized neurologist says research is the next step in making football safer.
- In a press release, the Sports Reaction Center, a sports physical therapy center that attracts amateur and professional athletes, announced that it has developed a program designed to reduce the risk of knee injuries known as the ACL Risk Assessment and Prevention Program.
- The Orange County Register profiled Travis Heer, a Huntington Beach running back who became the first California high school football player to wear the Guardian Cap over his helmet in a game, according to the manufacturer.
- Reuters Health reported on a study that said strength and balance exercises do more to ward off athletic injuries than stretching.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor