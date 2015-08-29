Robert Griffin III doesn't think he suffered concussion

The Washington Redskins are in the midst of another controversy surrounding Robert Griffin III. A closer look at the situation tells the story of organizational miscommunication -- both internally and externally.
The Redskins announced Friday that Griffin had not been cleared by independent neurologist Robert N. Kurtzke and would be held out of action on Saturday against the Ravens. That announcement came after Washington coach Jay Gruden had previously told reporters that Griffin had been cleared and was ready to return after suffering a head injury against the Lions last Friday.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported on NFL Total Access that Griffin did not see the independent neurologist until Thursday and the Redskins were "led to believe" that Griffin would be cleared. Gruden took those organizational assumptions to the media before the team had official word of Kurtze's findings.
Well-informed sources told Darlington that Griffin does not believe he even suffered a concussion against the Lions, but was advised by those around him to trust the league's mandated neurologist as the ultimate decider on all things concussion related.
Kirk Cousins will start against the Ravens, in what acts as a likely audition for the starting job. But Darlington stressed that Cousins' opportunity and Griffin's health situation are not related. The two plotlines are connected but exclusive to one another.