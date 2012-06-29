Robert Griffin III does it all; Brees on 'Bountygate'

He hasn't taken one snap in the NFL, but he is already treated like a superstar by Washington Redskins fans starving for a return to playoff relevance. Today, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport profiles the Wonderful World of Robert Griffin III. And tune into NFL Network's "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET for the latest on RG3's summer workouts with Redskins receivers in Waco, Texas.