Robert Griffin III does it all; Brees on 'Bountygate'

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 11:53 PM

He hasn't taken one snap in the NFL, but he is already treated like a superstar by Washington Redskins fans starving for a return to playoff relevance. Today, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport profiles the Wonderful World of Robert Griffin III. And tune into NFL Network's "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET for the latest on RG3's summer workouts with Redskins receivers in Waco, Texas.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

Jeremiah: Instant-impact rookies

Four rookies made NFL Network's "Top 100" list. Daniel Jeremiah identifies four who could make it from the Class of 2012. More ...

An occasionally frustrated Drew Brees let off a little steam on Thursday's edition of "Late Show David Letterman, seeming to blame the NFL for continuing coverage of the team's "bounty" scandal.

Four standouts from the 2011 rookie class made "The Top 100: Players of 2012." Which guys from April's 2012 draft could make the cut next year? Daniel Jeremiah highlights Luke Kuechly, among others.

Jeff Darlington reports from the AFC Rookie Symposium in Aurora, Ohio.

NFL Films' Greg Cosell takes a look at two second-year quarterbacks who enter 2012 with a different set of expectations: The Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton and the Minnesota Vikings' Christian Ponder.

Gregg Rosenthal gives one last breakdown of "The Top 100: Players of 2012." One lesson: The University of Miami produces a ton of elite players, like Ray Lewis.

Brooks: Kolb vs. Skelton: Who'll win?

Kevin Kolb or John Skelton? Bucky Brooks studies both Arizona quarterbacks and reveals who he'd pick to start in 2012. More ...

Current and former NFL players got a chance to find out just how difficult announcing can be when we let them call some of the most memorable plays in their team's history.

Elliot Harrison continues his series reviewing the best games of 2011 with No. 16.

Happy birthday to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf, who turns 63 on Friday.

