Robert Griffin III does it all; Brees on 'Bountygate'

He hasn't taken one snap in the NFL, but he is already treated like a superstar by Washington Redskins fans starving for a return to playoff relevance. Today, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport profiles the Wonderful World of Robert Griffin III.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
• An occasionally frustrated Drew Brees let off a little steam on Thursday's edition of "Late Show David Letterman, seeming to blame the NFL for continuing coverage of the team's "bounty" scandal.
• Four standouts from the 2011 rookie class made "The Top 100: Players of 2012." Which guys from April's 2012 draft could make the cut next year? Daniel Jeremiah highlights Luke Kuechly, among others.
• Jeff Darlington reports from the AFC Rookie Symposium in Aurora, Ohio.
• NFL Films' Greg Cosell takes a look at two second-year quarterbacks who enter 2012 with a different set of expectations: The Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton and the Minnesota Vikings' Christian Ponder.
• Gregg Rosenthal gives one last breakdown of "The Top 100: Players of 2012." One lesson: The University of Miami produces a ton of elite players, like Ray Lewis.
• Current and former NFL players got a chance to find out just how difficult announcing can be when we let them call some of the most memorable plays in their team's history.
• Elliot Harrison continues his series reviewing the best games of 2011 with No. 16.
