Around the NFL

Robert Griffin III calls NFL return an 'emotional day'

Published: Aug 03, 2018 at 04:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

All eyes were on Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson during Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, but some of the finest work under center came from Robert Griffin III in Baltimore's 17-16 win over the Bears.

After sitting out all last season, the former first-round pick of the Redskins started for the Ravens and authored a 77-yard touchdown drive over eight plays capped by Griffin's 5-yard scoring strike to tight end Maxx Williams.

Griffin's 7of-11 evening for 58 yards included two dropped passes and a pick that -- ping-ponging off the hands of Breshad Perriman -- wasn't his fault.

Chalk it up as an unlikely, but promising return for a player many counted out.

"People don't understand that once you're out of the league for a year, it's really hard to get back in, especially if you're a quarterback and a high draft pick. It's just really hard to do," Griffin said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "[Thursday] was an emotional day for me, just coming back out here. I know it's the preseason, it's the Hall of Fame game, but to have an opportunity to come back out here and play football is something that I really cherish."

After fizzling out with the Redskins, Griffin last toiled for the Browns in 2016, starting just five games and dealing with injuries -- a common subplot throughout his career.

He's no sure bet to make the Ravens with Joe Flacco entrenched as the starter and Jackson seen as the future, but Baltimore could choose to keep three passers around to start the year. Either way, Griffin's preseason -- off to a solid start -- has him just where he hoped to be: back in the NFL.

"You know, a lot of hard work went into it," Griffin said. "When you're out of football for a year, sometimes things come into question, and sometimes doubt can start to seep in, and luckily I had the right people around me, and that never happened, and I was about to continue to push through, and that's why I'm here today. I thank them a lot."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons GM declines to commit to Matt Ryan as 2022 starter: 'You don't ever back yourself into a corner'

Could the Falcons be on the verge of moving on from Matt Ryan? GM Terry Fontenot was noncommittal about his quarterback when speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz decision: 'We're not there yet' 

The Colts have a decision to make on quarterback Carson Wentz. General manager Chris Ballard discussed Wentz's murky future with the team on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: Our 'long-term goal here' is to have him be our QB

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that the team's "long-term goal" is to have Kyler Murray be their quarterback a day after Murray's reps released a statement regarding his contract situation.
news

Bruce Arians on whether Bucs would allow Tom Brady to go to another team: 'Nope. Bad business'

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday the "door is never closed" if Tom Brady wants to return, but it is slammed shut if he wants to play for another club. 
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott had 'clean-up' surgery on his non-throwing shoulder

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Dak Prescott underwent surgery to "clean up" his left non-throwing shoulder after the season. McCarthy added that the issue did not lead to struggles this season, and the QB is expected to be ready for offseason workouts. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: Jaguars GM Trent Baalke says 'you're always open for business' for No. 1 pick 

Are the Buccaneers rebuilding or reloading for another run? Might the Broncos trade in the draft to get their future QB? Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. 
news

Super Bowl LVI total viewing audience estimated at over 208 million

Looking at group settings and out-of-home viewership, a survey finds that nearly two-thirds of the United States population tuned in to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says Ezekiel Elliott is staying put: 'He's going to be here'

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones put to rest any rumors of the team parting ways with star running back Ezekiel Elliott and his high-priced contract.
news

Stephen Jones noncommittal on Amari Cooper's future in Dallas: 'It's too early for me to address that yet'

Speaking Monday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones added to the vagueness surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper's future when asked directly if the wideout would be on the roster this season.
news

Amid speculation of future in Indy, Carson Wentz works out with Colts WRs

Carson Wentz﻿'s future in Indianapolis remains up in the air as we kick off NFL Scouting Combine week, but that isn't stopping the Colts QB from preparing as if he'll be Indy's starter in 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW