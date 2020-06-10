Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 07:57 AM

Robert Griffin III aims to become a starting quarterback again

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Robert Griffin III hasn't started more than seven games in a season since 2013, his second year in the NFL, and has been a full-time backup in Baltimore the past two years after sitting out the 2017 campaign.

The once-upon-a-time Offensive Rookie of the Year, however, still holds out hope that clutching a clipboard isn't the entirety of his fated NFL future.

"I do want to be a starter again," Griffin said recently on 1660 ESPN, via NBC Sports Washington. "I'm 30 years old. Quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now. There's a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself."

Griffin was last given a chance to be a starter in Cleveland in 2016, after then-coach Hue Jackson's infamous "Earth moved beneath my feet" comment about RG3's offseason workout. Griffin started five games that season and looked overwhelmed, skittish and scattershot.

To turn his career around and get a shot at another starting gig would be a hell of a next chapter in the saga that has been his pro career.

Spending the last two years in Baltimore, however, certainly should have helped rehab his perception around the league.

"It's been an amazing experience being in Baltimore," Griffin said. "A top-notch, first-class organization. They take care of their players. They understand the importance of taking care of the quarterbacks and surround the quarterback with guys and people that will help them grow. I'm a part of that. I'm a part of that for Lamar (Jackson), helping him grow, helping him see the game, helping him continue to get better every single day."

With Lamar Jackson and the Ravens proving a diverse, multifaceted offense led by a dual-threat quarterback can cause havoc on defenses, it's not out of the question that Griffin, who began his career with one of the most explosive seasons ever from a quarterback, could be given a shot to compete for a starting gig at some point.

Barring a disastrous injury to Jackson -- like the one that began to unravel Griffin's career -- that opportunity isn't happening in Baltimore.

While RG3 isn't giving up hope of competing for a starting gig again, he didn't rule out being Jackson's caddie for more than just next season -- he'd just like a pay raise.

"Right now, with where I'm at in Baltimore, just trying to maximize that opportunity," Griffin said. "Who knows? Maybe I'll be in Baltimore for the foreseeable future playing the role I am now but getting compensated more for it, or I'll be able to go out and compete to be a starter again somewhere in the league."

Related Content

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Anthony Lynn returns to work at Chargers' facility

Sporting a fashionable powder blue mask dotted with sunshine gold lightning bolts, Anthony Lynn became the latest head coach to return to his team facility. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Von Miller pens essay for TIME on social injustice: 'Say their names'

Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller took some time recently to pen an essay for TIME Magazine and share his perspective on the ongoing movement to end systemic racism and police brutality.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment last month. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, with help from the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help.
Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick
news

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS that the NFL still needs to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Dalvin Cook holdout would be 'virtually prohibitive' for RB 

The current CBA seriously discourages a player like Dalvin Cook from entering a holdout because it can directly affect his ability to reach unrestricted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tre Boston encouraged by changed Panthers organization

The veteran safety and his Carolina teammates exercised their right to protest peacefully last week. It was a far cry from where he and his fellow Panthers found themselves in 2016.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press on TuesdayMarch 31, 2020, obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Troy Vincent said he appreciated Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement decrying systematic oppression of black people and hopes players continue to use their voice to push the conversation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) looks to pass an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Saints' Jameis Winston promises his career is far from finished

Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Jameis Winston's career has seen numerous ups and downs, including an infamous 2019 campaign. Ahead of his first season with the Saints, Winston maintains that his transition to being a backup does not mean his goal of being a QB1 again is an afterthought.
Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday
news

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday

Todd Gurley agreed to terms with the Falcons more than two months ago, but the NFL stopped player physicals and closed club facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs
news

Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs

Carlos noted that "everybody knows" Chris Carson is Seattle's starter if he's healthy. The admission he's playing for second won't stop the running back from aiming higher.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Browns TE David Njoku: 'If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit'

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku only played in four games last season due to a wrist injury. However, the former first-round pick is now healthy and aiming for a bounce-back season.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL