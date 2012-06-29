Robert Griffin III: A day in the life of the Redskins' new face

"When I started dating him, I realized he was really good," Liddicoat said. "I wished he got more attention. It was like, 'He goes to Baylor, so he's not getting attention.' And then when he finally did a little bit in the season after, he got injured. Then this past year, it just went crazy and I was just so happy that he finally was getting the attention he deserved and so was Baylor. We went from thinking, 'Oh yeah, he could get drafted' to 'Wow, he's going to go really high.' It kinda still is just sinking in."