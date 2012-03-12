Robbins, Brown, Bannan released

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 07:07 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams released three veterans a day ahead of free agency, center Jason Brown and defensive tackles Fred Robbins and Justin Bannan. The release of a fourth veteran, defensive end James Hall, was being finalized.

The 35-year-old Hall had six sacks in 15 starts. The 34-year-old Robbins totaled 29 tackles with one sack and the 32-year-old Bannan made 14 starts and totaled 31 tackles.

The 28-year-old Brown lost his starting center job midway through the season and finished the season starting at guard.

