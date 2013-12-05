Robbie Gould leads Chicago Bears' relief efforts for tornado victims

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Chicago Bears got involved with debris removal from the recent tornadoes in Illinois. The Sun-Times also reported that the efforts were led by kicker Robbie Gould.
- The Buffalo Bills announced they are teaming with NYS schools during Inaugural NYS Athletic Training Recognition Week.
- The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed wide receiver Austin Collie, who is trying to come back from multiple concussions during the past few seasons.
- AZCardinals.com reported on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's involvement in Big Brothers/Big Sisters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell's help with a kids Christmas shopping spree.
- Fox Sports reported that New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo launched his own line of mayonnaise condiments.
- San Diego Chargers owner Alex Spanos donated $500,000 to the new UC San Diego athletic performance center, Chargers.com reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor