Robbie Gould aiming to keep Giants' kicking job

Published: Oct 23, 2016
Kevin Patra

Robbie Gould anticipates keeping the kicking job with the New York Giants beyond this week in London.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Gould wouldn't have signed with the Giants without knowing it'll likely be for the season (if he performs), according to sources informed of the player's thinking.

After being cut by the Chicago Bears, Gould turned down several opportunities -- with subpar teams or one-week chances (like with the Cowboys when Dan Bailey was dealing with a back issue) -- biding his time for the right opportunity.

Gould believes he found it in New York, signing with the thought he was going to be the kicker through the balance of the season.

The Giants left Josh Brown stateside after new information became available about the kicker's serial domestic violence issues. Brown was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List on Friday.

While Gould's stance indicates the possibility Brown won't be activated this season, a team source insisted to Rapoport that the Giants will take a closer look, examine the situation, and make a call.

