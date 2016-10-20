Robbie Gould agrees to terms with New York Giants

The London-bound Giants left kicker Josh Brownbehind in the U.S., opening a need for a kicker on short-term notice.
They've turned to veteran Robbie Gould to fill the void. Gould and the Giants have agreed to terms on a contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Coach Ben McAdoo later confirmed that Gould is joining the team.
Gould spent his entire career in Chicago before the Bears cut the veteran kicker before the start of the 2016 season, choosing to part ways with the franchise's all-time leading scorer after he struggled in the preseason. Chicago replaced him with Connor Barth one day later.