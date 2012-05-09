Rob Ryan expects more from Dallas Cowboys' defense in 2012

Every team lost their offseason last year, but it hurt teams with new coordinators the most. That may have especially been true for Ryan and his creative scheme. The way Ryan wants it, opponents won't know what defense to expect from week to week. It's the same idea that has helped his brother Rex thrive with the Jets and Ravens. Call it a 3-4, call it whatever you want -- that doesn't indicate what look offenses will face. But that can only happen when there is a supreme understanding of the concept.