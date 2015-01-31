Rob Gronkowski wins Comeback Player of the Year

We were starting to wonder if Gronkowski could make it through a full season healthy again. He was hobbled the last time the Patriots were in the Super Bowl after the 2011 season with an ankle injury that required surgery. He broke his forearm in 2012, missed five games, then broke it again in the playoffs. The injury required three more surgeries, and then he also needed back surgery that offseason. Gronk seemingly returned better than ever at midseason in 2013, and then tore his ACL late in the year.