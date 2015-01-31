Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski wins Comeback Player of the Year

Published: Jan 31, 2015 at 01:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

PHOENIX -- You can call it a comeback. Rob Gronkowski has been here for years, but his return to health in 2014 was a reminder of why he's one of the biggest difference-makers in the NFL.

Gronkowski won the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award on Saturday at NFL Honors. He is a little too busy this week to accept the award in person, which is a reminder of how valuable Gronk truly is. This Patriots offense is different because of Gronkowski. This Patriots team is still playing in large part because of unanimous All-Pro tight end.

We were starting to wonder if Gronkowski could make it through a full season healthy again. He was hobbled the last time the Patriots were in the Super Bowl after the 2011 season with an ankle injury that required surgery. He broke his forearm in 2012, missed five games, then broke it again in the playoffs. The injury required three more surgeries, and then he also needed back surgery that offseason. Gronk seemingly returned better than ever at midseason in 2013, and then tore his ACL late in the year.

It's easy to forget that Gronkowski started this season off slowly. He did not look like the same player early in September, failing to gain over 40 yards in his first four games. The victory over Cincinnati was a turning point for Gronkowski and the team. He totaled 100 yards in that game, and didn't look back on the way to 82 catches for 1,124 yards and 12 scores. He topped 100 yards in the team's Divisional Round win over Baltimore.

When Gronk is healthy, he's the toughest matchup in the NFL. He is too big to cover for cornerbacks and too fast for linebackers. No one can seem to take him down in the open field. He remains an excellent blocker and gives the Patriots a ton of play-calling options.

It's been a blast to watch what Gronkowski can do in a fully healthy season; he could be the most impactful tight end of all time. With another season removed from his ACL surgery, he should be even better in 2015, but we've learned not to assume anything about Gronk's availability.

A fully healthy, in-form Gronk is indeed one of the rarest NFL specimens ever spotted in the wild. Enjoy him while it lasts.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Super Bowl XLIX and gives our picks for the big game. Watch the entire show (and Wess eat his softball pants) on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning believes Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan are well-equipped to handle big expectations with new teams

Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan being traded to both of his former teams this offseason.

news

C.J. Mosley says playoffs are a 'realistic goal' for Jets in 2022

Jets LB C.J. Mosley believes making the playoffs is a 'realistic goal' for a jets franchise that hasn't seen the postseason since the 2010 season.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 'At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer'

Justin Jefferson is enjoying a scorching start to his NFL career. But the Minnesota receiver is not satisfied. Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon on Thursday his eyes are on a gold jacket.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: 'Whatever happens, happens'

With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Justin Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

news

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

news

Top QB recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, commits to Texas

The most sought-after quarterback recruit of a generation has made a decision. Arch Manning, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has committed to the University of Texas.

news

Brig Owens, former Washington defensive back, dies at 79

Brig Owens, a member of Washington's Super Bowl VII team and one of the franchise's most prolific interceptors, died Wednesday at the age of 79, the Commanders said in a statement.

news

Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal

The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday. As with all first-round contracts, the rookie's four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

news

WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels like Falcons are playoff team: 'We can shock a lot of people'

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are a rebuilding squad following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. However, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the team has what it takes to "shock a lot of people" and reach the playoffs.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still hoping to reduce his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, saying that he is a "naturopathic kind of person" and was shocked by the test results.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW