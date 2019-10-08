Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski to serve as football analyst for FOX

Published: Oct 08, 2019 at 04:44 AM

Rob Gronkowski is returning to your TV set on Sundays. He'll just be suited up a little differently.

The former Patriots tight end has been hired as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. FOX announced Gronkowski will begin this Thursday on the pregame show for Patriots-Giants, alongside Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Tony Gonzalez.

Gronk will eventually be inducted in Canton himself, a development that might only be delayed by a return to the game.

Tom Brady told reporters he expects to see "hard-hitting analysis" from Gronk when informed of his former teammate's new job.

"He'll be good," Brady said. "He's been good at everything he's done. I didn't know that, that's good for him. Good opportunity."

Gronk's latest move suggests he isn't planning to play this season. The 30-year-old told Rapoport in early September he'd need about a month of training if he were to unretire.

For what it's worth, Gronkowski hasn't been replaced in New England. The league's lone 5-0 team has gotten just eight touches out of its tight ends. That's no longer Gronk's responsibility to change, just discuss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the  Bears.
news

Wyatt Teller, Browns agree to terms on four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Bears 'left me too much time' to earn game-winning field goal

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger recounts a drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell in Monday night's win over the Bears.
news

Justin Fields shines late in Bears' loss: 'It was his time'

The Bears' offense was stagnant through the first three quarters before Fields flashed the skills that have breathed excitement into the franchise since he was drafted. He also showed that he's learning and maturing and growing into the franchise quarterback Chicago hopes he will become. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

A defensive battle turned into a wild one late, but Pittsburgh was able to emerge victorious over the Bears, 29-27.
news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
news

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday. 
news

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the Jets. First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day to day as Panthers consider options at QB

Following an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is considered day-to-day.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW