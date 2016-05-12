 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski thinks Tom Brady will play 16 games

Published: May 12, 2016 at 12:01 PM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

Patriots tight Rob Gronkowski is convinced that Tom Brady's four-game suspension will be scattered to the wind by September.

Gronk told ESPN on Thursday that he was with Brady at the team facility in April when the U.S. Second Court of Appeals reinstated the quarterback's ban for his connection to deflated footballs used in the AFC Championship Game in January 2015.

"I was actually surprised. It was a surprise to everyone," Gronkowski said of the court's decision. "I thought it was totally done and it was crazy to see it happen again. It's kind of getting stupid to the point where it's at now. Why it's still going on now ... I think he's going to play 16 games again. That's the way it's been going on, that's the way it's worked, so hopefully that's true."

Nobody would mistake Gronkowski for a lawyer, but he's correct to point out that Brady has recourse to fight his punishment. The quarterback has until May 23 to decide whether to ask for a rehearing in front of the same three-judge panel or a new hearing -- called "en banc" -- in front of the entire circuit. Brady's counsel includes, among others, top lawyer Ted Olson, who has experience arguing in front of the Supreme Court.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in April called the court's ruling "the end of the matter," but Deflategate feels much like the hard-to-kill cinema monster who keeps springing back to life. This fight likely will drag on for a while.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Madden NFL 27' cover star Caleb Williams eager to 'win as many games as possible' with Bears

After gracing the cover of "Madden NFL 27", Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams says he's wants to win more games in 2026 after making the Divisional Round in 2025 with his club.

news

Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested in Colorado for domestic violence, criminal mischief

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested Thursday night in Colorado on domestic violence and criminal mischiefs chargers, per Douglas County Sheriff's Office jail records.

news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield sets camp deadline for contract talks, says sides are 'not anywhere close'

Baker Mayfield enters the final year of his contract in 2026, but the Buccaneers quarterback said Friday that he won't be discussing the matter with the Buccaneers after training camp.

news

Kevin O'Connell: J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray 'very professional' in Vikings' QB competition

J.J. McCarthy's comments that he and Kyler Murray sit on opposite sides of the QB meeting room have been interpreted as indicating an icy relationship between the two. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell rejects that.

news

Tyler Guyton, Cowboys' 2024 first-round pick, competing with Nathan Thomas for starting LT job

Cowboys 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton will have to battle to keep his starting gig. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Guyton and Nathan Thomas are in a competition for the starting LT job.

news

Lions' Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'going to be our bell cow'

The Detroit Lions plan to give fourth-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs a hefty load in 2026 after the offseason trade of David Montgomery.

news

Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson wearing No. 4 to honor late friend Rondale Moore

Wan'Dale Robinson wore No. 17 in New York but wanted to switch to No. 4 in his move to Tennessee in honor of his late friend, Rondale Moore.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

Report: Packers, WR Christian Watson agree to four-year, $110.5 million extension

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Christian Watson reached an agreement on Thursday on a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Free-agent CB L'Jarius Sneed visiting Chiefs two years after trade

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' DeVonta Smith downplays No. 1 WR role after A.J. Brown trade: 'Going to do the same thing'

The Eagles' trade of A.J. Brown confirmed DeVonta Smith as the clear No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia. Entering Year 6, however, Smith downplayed the reality that he's now the clear alpha that defenses will key on.

news

Alvin Kamara surprises Saints by showing up to OTAs: 'No beef or bad blood'

Alvin Kamara made a spur-of-the-moment decision to take a red-eye flight from Miami to New Orleans to join his teammates at Saints OTAs.