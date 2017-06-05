Rob Gronkowski 'super excited' to return to practice

Rob Gronkowski seemingly has a bajillion side projects in the offseason, but he's pumped to be getting back to his day job, playing football.
"Super excited. It's going super well," Gronk told reporters on Sunday of his workouts, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Being with the new teammates right now, working together, it's awesome."
Gronkowski has participated in organized team activities after sitting on the sidelines for the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl win.
New England will hold its three-day mandatory minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday this week, so we should see a lot more of Gronk on the field as the week progresses.
"You just have to always look at the positives," he said. "Right now I'm feeling great. I'm feeling good out there with the team. We're just at the stage right now, OTAs, offseason workouts, just getting to know each other, feeling it all out. Everything is going good. So I'm just happy to be where I am, happy to be out on the field playing football and participating."
If Gronk can stay healthy in 2017, the Patriots could boast the best offense in the NFL and threaten the 2007 Pats team as the most explosive in franchise history.