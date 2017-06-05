Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski 'super excited' to return to practice

Published: Jun 05, 2017 at 02:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Rob Gronkowski seemingly has a bajillion side projects in the offseason, but he's pumped to be getting back to his day job, playing football.

"Super excited. It's going super well," Gronk told reporters on Sunday of his workouts, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Being with the new teammates right now, working together, it's awesome."

Gronkowski has participated in organized team activities after sitting on the sidelines for the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl win.

New England will hold its three-day mandatory minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday this week, so we should see a lot more of Gronk on the field as the week progresses.

"You just have to always look at the positives," he said. "Right now I'm feeling great. I'm feeling good out there with the team. We're just at the stage right now, OTAs, offseason workouts, just getting to know each other, feeling it all out. Everything is going good. So I'm just happy to be where I am, happy to be out on the field playing football and participating."

If Gronk can stay healthy in 2017, the Patriots could boast the best offense in the NFL and threaten the 2007 Pats team as the most explosive in franchise history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis says he's 'made a lot of huge strides' in building chemistry with QB Zach Wilson

With Carl Lawson out for the year, the weight will ratchet up on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense. One player who will need to shoulder a lot of that burden is receiver Corey Davis.
news

Jon Gruden on 'sickening' Raiders-Rams practice fight: 'It's just child's play to me'

Anger raged Thursday afternoon during the Raiders-Rams joint practice in Los Angeles ahead of Saturday night's preseason bout. A scuffle ensued during the special teams portion of practice, with coach Jon Gruden pulling the plug on the joint session.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (knee): 'I think I'm right on schedule' after preseason debut

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had two receptions for 19 yards in his preseason debut against the New England Patriots. The rookie out of Alabama said he "felt good" after missing time at camp with an MCL injury.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Thursday's Patriots win over Eagles

The Patriots scored early and often against the Eagles to kick off Week 2 of the preseason. Here's what we learned from the lopsided affair.
news

Eagles' Jalen Hurts sent to hospital, 'going to be OK' after late scratch vs. Pats because of stomach illness

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was ruled out shortly after Thursday's kickoff against the Patriots and sent to the hospital with an illness. HC Nick Sirianni said afterward that Hurts experienced pain in his abdomen and was sent to the hospital to get evaluated. "Everything's good," Sirianni said.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers ruptured Achilles in practice, will miss 2021 season

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW