Rob Gronkowski signs revised contract with Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski insisted all offseason his contract situation wasn't going to be an issue for him. On Thursday, the Patriots made sure it'll stay that way throughout the rest of the season.
The 29-year-old tight end signed a revised contract that adds $4.3 million in additional incentives to his 2018 payout -- for a potential total max payout of $13.3 million in 2018, Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The restructure, which is similar to the one he signed last year, provides $1 million in potential per-game bonuses and $3.3 million in achievable incentives, Rapoport reported.
ESPN first reported the agreement.
Gronkowski has two years remaining on his contract, which carried a base salary of $8 million in 2018 prior to his restructure and $9 million in 2019. His salary places him as the fourth-highest paid tight end in the league behind Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed, according to Over the Cap.
Entering his ninth NFL season, no one has caught more touchdown passes (76) since 2010 than Gronkowski -- a mark which ranks third all-time among tight ends. The four-time All-Pro is the only tight end in NFL history to post five seasons with 10 or more touchdowns, per NFL Research.
While it might be difficult to ever see the often-jovial Gronkowski upset for any long stretch of time, giving him a fairer market-value payout over the next year makes sense for a Patriots team that will be relying heavily on his talents in 2018.