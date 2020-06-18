Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party

Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O'Neal are big people, big personalities and big party-throwers. A few months ago they each hosted two of the more popular Super Bowl soirees in South Beach.

How big would a function be if they combined forces? We're about to find out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and Basketball Hall of Famer are teaming up for a virtual fundraiser to benefit social justice on Saturday, June 27. "Shaq's FunHouse vs. Gronk Beach" will feature musical performances from Snoop Dogg, Carnage, DaBaby, Diplo and Steve Aoki, as well as Shaq performing under the moniker "DJ Diesel." Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks and actor JB Smoove will host.

"We wanted to do it now with a purpose, and this is a purpose to raise money for great causes, and to raise money for everything that's going on out there," Gronkowski said, per ESPN. "So, music, sports, competitions -- we just knew that it was a win-win. And on top of it, whenever Shaq and I have the chance to come together and bring other people together -- 'cause that's what we love to do, is bring everyone together, unite everyone together -- we just knew it was a no-brainer to do."

Gronk and Shaq are also set to compete in six challenges: lip-syncing, HORSE, jousting, a sports obstacle course, steak grilling and a chicken-wings-eating contest.

The three-hour show will be broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ShaqvsGronk.com and more than 20 other platforms, including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. All proceeds from the event will go to NAACP Empowerment Programs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. DoorDash has pledged to donate one meal, and up to 1.25 million, for each viewer in the livestream.