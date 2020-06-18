Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party

Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O'Neal are big people, big personalities and big party-throwers. A few months ago they each hosted two of the more popular Super Bowl soirees in South Beach.

How big would a function be if they combined forces? We're about to find out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and Basketball Hall of Famer are teaming up for a virtual fundraiser to benefit social justice on Saturday, June 27. "Shaq's FunHouse vs. Gronk Beach" will feature musical performances from Snoop Dogg, Carnage, DaBaby, Diplo and Steve Aoki, as well as Shaq performing under the moniker "DJ Diesel." Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks and actor JB Smoove will host.

"We wanted to do it now with a purpose, and this is a purpose to raise money for great causes, and to raise money for everything that's going on out there," Gronkowski said, per ESPN. "So, music, sports, competitions -- we just knew that it was a win-win. And on top of it, whenever Shaq and I have the chance to come together and bring other people together -- 'cause that's what we love to do, is bring everyone together, unite everyone together -- we just knew it was a no-brainer to do."

Gronk and Shaq are also set to compete in six challenges: lip-syncing, HORSE, jousting, a sports obstacle course, steak grilling and a chicken-wings-eating contest.

The three-hour show will be broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ShaqvsGronk.com and more than 20 other platforms, including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. All proceeds from the event will go to NAACP Empowerment Programs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. DoorDash has pledged to donate one meal, and up to 1.25 million, for each viewer in the livestream.

"We want to be sensitive to people," O'Neal said. "That's why we wanted [it] to be labeled as 'Party with a Purpose. We just want to bring a little joy. There's a lot of stuff going on, and we are aware of that, and we hope to do our part. We're gonna continue to do our part."

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary
news

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the league "will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled."
Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'
news

Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'

HBO Sports and NFL Films will follow not one, but two NFL franchises with "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles," an unprecedented iteration of the beloved docuseries that will deliver unfiltered, all-access looks inside the training camps of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform
news

Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed a first look at new tight end Rob Gronkowski in uniform on Thursday.
Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'
news

Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'

The 2019 Cardinals finished 5-10-1. At least one of their key players is talking this offseason as if they're about to reverse that record in 2020 -- and then some.
Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement
news

Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation is giving $470,000 to seven organizations geared toward creating systemic changes and ending the disenfranchisement of black and indigenous people of color.
Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'
news

Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'

In his first year on the job, Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow has so far been forced to try to teach his group remotely and will be tasked with improving a defense that lost nine starters from 2019.
Bears QB coach looking for 'juice' from Trubisky, Foles competition
news

Bears QB coach looking for 'juice' from Trubisky, Foles competition

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will take center stage in Bears camp this summer. We've heard from both already on their excitement for the competition, but we didn't hear from their position coach until this week.
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFL considering expanding practice squads to up to 16 players

With training camps still set to start next month, the NFL is considering making yet another league-wide adjustment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 06, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won 26-23. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Cardinals' Kyler Murray says he plans to kneel during 2020 season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday that he plans to take a knee during the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 30-6. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson told NFL Network's James Palmer on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the PREVENTS "President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide," task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Trump says he would support Colin Kaepernick's return to NFL

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should have an opportunity to play in the NFL.
