Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to records. He holds the mark for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (17, 2011). His longtime battery mate, Tom Brady, has more Super Bowl titles (7) than any player in NFL history. No one in football has set sail on more Gronk Party Ships (1).
So it's no surprise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE set another record this weekend, one that won't be forgotten by the Tucson community any time soon.
While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of the football team's spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
Donning pads and his old No. 48 Wildcats jersey, Gronkowski fumbled two attempts before hauling in the third, giving the ball a well-earned Gronk Spike and being swarmed by the current Arizona roster.
"Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise that bar to another level, baby," Gronkowski told the team. "And I just raised that bar to this level."
Gronk's record-setting reception is his first catch since he hauled in six balls for 67 yards and two TDs in Super Bowl LV and goes down as the first 200-yard performance of his storied career.