Rob Gronkowski remains unstoppable force even in defeat

Alas, it was not to be. Brady found Gronkowski again with 17 seconds left in the back of the end zone to cut Denver's lead to within two -- how Gronk didn't step out of bounds as he tiptoed the end line and swam through defenders defies common sense. But on the two-point conversion attempt, Brady couldn't find the tight end single-covered by backup safety Shiloh Keo out to the right. Instead, he threw across his body to a blanketed Julian Edelman and had his pass tipped and intercepted, ending the Patriots' dream of winning back-to-back Super Bowls for the second time.