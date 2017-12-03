Rob Gronkowski: Refs are calling 'craziest stuff' on me

"That's a dirty play, man," Micah Hyde said, per ESPN.com. "That's not cool. It's amazing to me that you don't get ejected for something like that. It's crazy. He obviously saw him on the ground. It's like a wrestling move. I don't know -- elbow, shoulder -- I don't know what it was. I saw on the replay it was just a dirty play, man. That's something the NFL talks about all the time about not wanting. If the refs didn't see it live, they had a good chance to see it on the replay. Just a dirty play.