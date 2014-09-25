Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski ready 'to start rolling more and more'

Published: Sep 25, 2014 at 02:42 AM

Rob Gronkowski is ready to be a full-time player again.

The New England Patriots have kept their dynamic tight end on something of a snap count as he's made his return from reconstructive knee surgery. Gronk has played in just 48.2 percent of the offensive snaps this season. He finally crossed over the 50 percent mark by playing 44 of 75 snaps in Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders.

"I've been in about three games deep now," Gronkowski said, via the Boston Herald. "So basically, it's just progressing every week but it's getting to the point where we can start rolling more and more."

Despite his decreased playing time, Gronkowski is second on the team in targets behind Julian Edelman. He remains an obvious Tom Brady favorite -- and is ready for more time on the field.

"Obviously. I'm a football player," Gronkowski said. "I don't want to go out to the game and be limited, so I always want to play as much as I can because I like being out there.

"So it's up to the coaches and when my number is called, I'm going to go out there."

Gronkowski says he's not limited at all by his knee, but the tape shows a player who's not quite as explosive as the old Gronk. The Patriots have been wise not to ask too much of a player who remains on the comeback trail.

On the latest Around The NFL Podcast, the heroes chat with two-time MVP Kurt Warner, debate the NFL's top throwing arms and preview Thursday night's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'

Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson

While he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear, Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said to prepare to play with Russell Wilson, he's been picking the brain of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

news

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get in some on-field work at voluntary minicamps over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas encouraged by Zach Wilson's resilience: 'I 100 percent see greatness'

Jets GM Joe Douglas has ample opportunity to provide the support that sets up quarterback Zach Wilson for success as he enters Year 2.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'pumped' to be healthy entering offseason workouts

After a couple of seasons marred by injuries both big and small, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said on Friday that this is the healthiest he's felt during an offseason in quite a while, something that has added to his enthusiasm for the start of offseason workouts.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'I think we're in a really good spot' even without first-round draft pick

For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. After trading away their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, the Broncos will not make a pick until late in the second round. And they're perfectly fine with that.

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW