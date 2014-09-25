Rob Gronkowski ready 'to start rolling more and more'

The New England Patriots have kept their dynamic tight end on something of a snap count as he's made his return from reconstructive knee surgery. Gronk has played in just 48.2 percent of the offensive snaps this season. He finally crossed over the 50 percent mark by playing 44 of 75 snaps in Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders.
"I've been in about three games deep now," Gronkowski said, via the Boston Herald. "So basically, it's just progressing every week but it's getting to the point where we can start rolling more and more."
Despite his decreased playing time, Gronkowski is second on the team in targets behind Julian Edelman. He remains an obvious Tom Brady favorite -- and is ready for more time on the field.
"Obviously. I'm a football player," Gronkowski said. "I don't want to go out to the game and be limited, so I always want to play as much as I can because I like being out there.
"So it's up to the coaches and when my number is called, I'm going to go out there."
Gronkowski says he's not limited at all by his knee, but the tape shows a player who's not quite as explosive as the old Gronk. The Patriots have been wise not to ask too much of a player who remains on the comeback trail.
