Rob Gronkowski ready for 'epic' return to New England to face Patriots in Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' visit to New England in Week 4 has been billed as ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s return to Foxborough. He's not the only former Patriots player making the trip.

Rob Gronkowski is also headed to his homecoming with his former team.

"That's going to be crazy. It's going to be pretty epic," Gronk told Casey Phillips of the Bucs official team website. "It's definitely going to be emotional for sure, I would say. I just had a great nine years (in New England). Probably the best nine years of my life. It was the beginning of basically my whole football career there. It's definitely going to be heartfelt when I go back. And I've just got to be prepared for that game. I've got to be prepared for every game, but especially that one. It's never going to be easy. It's going to be tough. It's going to be a good one. It's going to be different."

Gronk built his Hall of Fame career in New England, compiling 7,861 yards and 79 TDs on 566 catches in nine seasons. He owns the team record for TDs, ranks second in Pats franchise history in yards (tops for a TE), and fifth in receptions.

The 32-year-old won three Super Bowls in New England before taking a year off. Gronk then rejoined Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020, where he helped the Bucs hoist another Lombardi Trophy.

Gronk told Phillips that the situation in Tampa is different from his previous Super Bowl wins in New England. The Bucs are returning all 22 starters from their championship team and most of their reserves as well.

"That just shows how excited everyone was to win the Super Bowl and how much excitement is around this organization," Gronk said of the return of the bulk of the squad. "It's just going to be thrilling just to keep on building our team."

As others have noted, Gronk said the offense in Tampa didn't start to click until midway through last season. In that context, the Bucs expect to continue to roll into 2021 with everyone returning.

"It's nice now that we have a year under our belt," he said. "I felt like our offense started clicking more at the end of the year. We all started to get the feel of each other. The chemistry was building up throughout the year. But it's going to be great. We got everyone back on the offensive side of the ball - defensive side of the ball too, which is incredible. But we can just keep building. We can keep stacking days. We can keep getting better just as a unit. But we've got to put the work in. We know that it's not easy to do that. But we know that if we put the work in, we keep stacking days, we can keep improving week in and week out."

One of those weeks includes a trip to Foxborough, where Gronk will return for the first time as a foe.

Related Content

news

Niners GM John Lynch: 'From day one, we've been upfront' with Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco's selection of Trey Lance move didn't catch incumbent ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ off guard. 49ers GM John Lynch said Tuesday that the club kept Jimmy G apprised of the situation throughout the process.
news

Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

Having been hired as the Broncos' executive director of football operations and special advisor to general manager George Paton, Kelly Kleine calls her hiring an "absolute honor," but hopes "someone passes me up soon." 
news

Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II

Denver has agreed to terms with ninth-overall pick in April's draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation following ACL tear

Denver has parted ways with the young wideout after he recently suffered an ACL tear.
news

Washington likely moving on from starting OT Morgan Moses

The Football Team could move on from 2014 third-rounder Morgan Moses as the club continues to re-shuffle its O-line heading into next season.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard hopeful he can strike long-term deal

Colts LB Darius Leonard is a two-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro. Seems like the kind of player whose services Indianapolis would like to secure for the foreseeable future, right? Leonard believes so, even if a deal hasn't yet been struck.
news

Roundup: Eagles send CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-rounder to Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles added to their secondary by swapping cornerbacks Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquired corner ﻿Josiah Scott﻿ from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for corner Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Matt Ryan reflects on Julio Jones' impact on his career as trade rumors persist

The Falcons haven't quashed questions about trading ﻿Julio Jones﻿ this offseason. As rumors persist, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is facing the prospect of playing without the transformative talent for the first time in a decade.
news

Cam Heyward: Steelers defenders 'most excited to have' RB Najee Harris

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said he likes how GM Kevin Colbert and the rest of the brass handled the offseason, upgrading clear areas of need on offense. That includes using a prime asset on workhorse RB Najee Harris.
news

Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

Miami didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.
news

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out last season for him, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is back on the practice field as Denver opens up Phase II of offseason workouts.
