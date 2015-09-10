Rob Gronkowski, Patriots put on familiar show

It feels awkward to put a tight end on a similar level as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but Gronk's performance Thursday showed why it's not so crazy. Linebackers can't cover him and defensive backs can't tackle him. He showed off his big-play ability on his 52-yard scamper, and showed how impossible he is to cover in the red zone during his three touchdowns. Gronk tilts the field, creates mismatches for himself and his teammates and controls a game like few tight ends in NFL history.