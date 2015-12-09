Rob Gronkowski missing from Patriots practice

Judging by Wednesday's practice, the New England Patriots will likely be without Rob Gronkowski again in Week 14.
The All-Pro tight end was among those missing from the start of practice, joining wide receiver Julian Edelman and safety Patrick Chung in the trainer's room, per CSN New England. The Patriots later announced that Gronk officially did not participate in practice, along with Chung and Edelman.
While there's still a chance that Gronkowski will return to practice by Friday, his mid-week absence suggests he is taking a cautious approach to a knee injury that was expected to sideline him for at least one week.
If Gronkowski doesn't suit up in Houston, Tom Brady will be need a better showing from his underwhelming wideouts this week.