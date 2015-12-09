Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski missing from Patriots practice

Published: Dec 09, 2015 at 05:25 AM
Judging by Wednesday's practice, the New England Patriots will likely be without Rob Gronkowski again in Week 14.

The All-Pro tight end was among those missing from the start of practice, joining wide receiver Julian Edelman and safety Patrick Chung in the trainer's room, per CSN New England. The Patriots later announced that Gronk officially did not participate in practice, along with Chung and Edelman.

While there's still a chance that Gronkowski will return to practice by Friday, his mid-week absence suggests he is taking a cautious approach to a knee injury that was expected to sideline him for at least one week.

With Gronkowski in the lineup in Week 12, the Patriots built their Broncos game plan around tight ends.

With Gronkowski out of the lineup in Week 13, the Patriots used more three-wide receiver sets versus the Eagles than any game this season.

If Gronkowski doesn't suit up in Houston, Tom Brady will be need a better showing from his underwhelming wideouts this week.

