Rob Gronkowski 'looks like Gronk' in return from injury

A healthy Gronk, even in May, is good news for all parties involved: the Patriots, their fans, the league, their fans and, most importantly, Gronk himself. Thanks to a recent contract restructuring, the tight end could earn up to $5.5 million more than his original base salary in 2017 if he either plays 90 percent of the time, records 80 catches, tallies 1,200 receiving yards or becomes an All-Pro.