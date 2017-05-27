Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski 'looks like Gronk' in return from injury

Published: May 27, 2017 at 03:34 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Three words: Gronk. Is. Back.

Coming off a season-ending back injury -- not to mention a spring of WrestleMania cameos and starring roles in suggestive, C-level music videos -- Rob Gronkowski impressed reporters and coaches in workouts this week, notably during Thursday's organized team activities in the New England rain.

"He looks like Gronk," Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told The Boston Herald of his tight end's performance in OTAs. "We haven't got into a big evaluation. He's involved in everything."

A healthy Gronk, even in May, is good news for all parties involved: the Patriots, their fans, the league, their fans and, most importantly, Gronk himself. Thanks to a recent contract restructuring, the tight end could earn up to $5.5 million more than his original base salary in 2017 if he either plays 90 percent of the time, records 80 catches, tallies 1,200 receiving yards or becomes an All-Pro.

If staying healthy wasn't Gronk's main objective beforehand, as difficult as that has been, it sure is now.

There's a long way to go until the tight end can start cashing in on his new deal. But this week's news of Gronkowski's "full-go" practices is nothing if not highly encouraging for the win-now, win-tomorrow, win-forever Patriots and their loyal disciples.

