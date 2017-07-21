Rob Gronkowski leads must-own fantasy tight ends

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings: If I told you that Kyle Rudolph led all tight ends with 25 red zone targets, you'd probably Google it and realize I was telling the truth. He also led all tight ends (and Vikings receivers) in targets, period, with 132. He tied with three other players for the second most touchdowns (seven) at the position and ranked third with 840 receiving yards. He saw double-digit targets in 11 regular season games and his lowest mark in a game was three targets. This productive trend should continue in 2017. Why, you ask? Well, Minnesota had a tumultuous season last year. Their starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, suffered a severe injury that knocked him out for the entire season before it even started. The team traded for Sam Bradford, who literally had a few weeks to get up to speed with the playbook. Then, halfway through the year, their offensive coordinator resigned. With a full offseason to iron out the kinks, the Vikings should be full-steam ahead, and Rudolph is poised to remain a huge part of the passing game. You can lock him up as your TE1 somewhere in Round 9, if you so desire.