Rob Gronkowski leads comeback player candidates

5. Steve Smith, Ravens wide receiver: Smith was written off as a declining player by the Panthers after 135 players caught more passes of at least 20 yards last season. Enjoying one of the best age-35 seasons in history, he carried the Ravens' offense through September and October as one of the NFL's most dangerous deep threats. He would be higher on the list if not for a three-game span averaging less than 30 yards in Weeks 8-10. Smith is on pace for 77 receptions, 1,188 yards and seven touchdowns on the heels of last year's 64/745/4 slash line.