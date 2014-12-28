Rob Gronkowski inactive for Patriots

Already having locked up the No. 1 seed there was little reason to risk an injury to Tom Brady's most significant weapon in a meaningless game.
Bill Belichick sat several other starters including Julian Edelman, Sebastian Vollmer, Dont'a Hightower, Brandon Browner and Dan Connolly.
Expect other starters, such as Brady and dinged up running backs LeGarrette Blount and Shane Vereen to sit down early in this contest regardless of the score.
Some other active/inactive news we are following:
- Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro has taken another step backwards and is inactive. Vaccaro wasn't on the Saints injury report this week.
- Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer is inactive, negating any of the small chance he could have had to see the field with a bum shoulder. Cornerback Justin Gilbert is also inactive against the Ravensafter being late to a team meeting on Saturday.
- Chargers running back Ryan Mathews (ankle) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (collarbone) are both inactive against the Chiefs. San Diego needs a victory to advance to the playoffs.
