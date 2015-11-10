Rob Gronkowski highlights list of top red-zone threats

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans wide receiver: Hopkins is staking his claim as the NFL's best boundary receiver with Jordy Nelson out for the season. Reminiscent of acrobatic former BroncosPro Bowler Brandon Lloyd, his bread and butter is a contortionist act on the sidelines and in the end zone. He has huge, strong hands and plays with a physicality greater than his 6-foot-1, 214-pound frame would suggest. The lone bright spot in Houston's aerial attack, Hopkins is just one touchdown off the wide-receiver lead while catching passes from benched quarterbacks.